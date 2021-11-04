Sometimes it’s the freak injuries that are the worst, and one Manchester United loanee has found that out to his cost.

Tahith Chong had already enjoyed relatively successful loan spells at Club Brugge and Werder Bremen before heading to Birmingham City on a season-long deal.

However, the 21-year-old won’t now see any action until well into the new year after a bizarre training ground incident.

According to Birmingham Mail, Chong will be out for 16 weeks, but Birmingham manager, Lee Bowyer, hopes that the player will be allowed to return again once fit.

MORE: Liverpool’s terrible injury blow

“Unfortunately he had to have an operation today,” he was quoted as saying.

“Something so small as well, the way it happened. Standing on the side of the pitch, a five yard pass into the pitch. No-one near him, no challenges or anything and he has damaged his groin area.

“It’s a massive loss, everyone knows what he has been like since he has been here, he has been a massive player for us.”

A ruptured thigh injury needs a period of complete rest and recuperation, and Chong would do well to accede to the medics advice.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona expect to announce Xavi as new manager before the weekend Big Sam in the frame for an incredible Premier League return at Norwich Video: Simon Jordan isn’t sure that much will change for Tottenham in the transfer window

For now, the player has returned to Man United with his future still to be decided given that his contract with the Old Trafford outfit is due to finish at the end of the current campaign.