(Video) Benrahma dances past Genk’s backline before toe-poking home Hammers’ second

West Ham FC
Said Benrahma has single-handedly ensured his side would not leave Belgium without at least a point.

After seeing his side go one nill down in the first half of West Ham’s Europa League group game against Genk, Benrahma, a hugely talented wide-attacker, levelled proceedings in the second half.

However, despite scoring a great equaliser, the Algerian did his best work late in the game’s second half.

After tricking his way past one Genk defender, the pacey winger ran on into his opponent’s box before toe-poking the ball beyond goalkeeper, Maarten Vandevoordt.

Unfortunately, although Benrahma’s second goal looked certain to be the Hammers’ winner, midfielder Tomas Soucek scored an own goal moments later, which meant the game ended even at 2-2.

