Even before anyone has taken up the managerial reins at Newcastle United, it seems that the job has become something of a poisoned chalice.

A number of big names appear to have either made it clear that they’re not interested, or listened to the pitch from the new owners and then backed away.

Villarreal’s Unai Emery is the latest to baulk at the responsibility of restoring the Magpies to the levels they reached under Kevin Keegan back in the 1990s, and talkSPORT’s Darren Gough has questioned why any manager would want to manage the club in any event.