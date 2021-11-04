(Video) Said Benrahma fires Hammers level vs. Genk

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are back on level terms against Genk during Thursday night’s Europa League group game.

David Moyes’ Hammers, who lead Group H, have not yet been beaten in this season’s illustrious European competition.

Having taken maximum points from their opening three games, Moyes will be hoping to make it four from four after tonight’s game against Genk.

MORE: Toni Kroos’ agent predicts Erling Haaland’s true transfer cost and rules out European giant

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho’s Roma add Chelsea midfielder to January wish-list
Newcastle owners could deal blow to important part of Chelsea’s transfer plans
Potential selection headache for Arteta after latest Arsenal injury news

Having trailed early on following a Joseph Paintsil opener, the Premier League side is now back all square at one-a-piece after wide-attacker Said Benrahma scored the second of the game.

More Stories Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.