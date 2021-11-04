Crowd trouble at Spurs as Vitesse fans try to climb into home section

Tottenham FC
There’s crowd trouble at the game between Tottenham and Vitesse tonight, with a number of away fans trying to climb over into the home section.

Several have tweeted about the incident, which meant that some Vitesse fans even missed their first goal against Spurs in tonight’s Europa Conference League fixture!

Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead, but their opponents have since pulled it back to 3-2.

It’s Antonio Conte’s first game in charge of Tottenham and it’s proving an eventful start for the Italian tactician.

