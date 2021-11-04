Crowd trouble at Spurs as Vitesse fans try to climb into home section

There’s crowd trouble at the game between Tottenham and Vitesse tonight, with a number of away fans trying to climb over into the home section.

Several have tweeted about the incident, which meant that some Vitesse fans even missed their first goal against Spurs in tonight’s Europa Conference League fixture!

See below for details…

It’s kicking off in the north stand. A group of Vitesse fans have been trying to climb into the Spurs section. pic.twitter.com/ZCXZmTjj9c — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, it's kicking off in the away end pic.twitter.com/YlAuXZNkLP — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) November 4, 2021

Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead, but their opponents have since pulled it back to 3-2.

It’s Antonio Conte’s first game in charge of Tottenham and it’s proving an eventful start for the Italian tactician.