West Ham release statement after fans’ anti-Semitic chanting at Jewish man on plane

West Ham have released a statement condemning the behaviour of some of their fans who were filmed aiming anti-Semitic chants at a Jewish man on a plane.

You can see in the clip below that a few Hammers supporters taunt a Jewish man as he walks past them on a plane, which was presumably making its way to or from Belgium for the club’s game against Genk on Thursday evening…

.@WestHam fans singing anti Tottenham songs to a Jewish man on a flight to Belgium yesterday #whufc #WestHam pic.twitter.com/YUD6gum83K — ??? (@someknew) November 4, 2021

A West Ham United spokesperson said: “West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

“The Club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.

“We continue to be unequivocal in our stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

“Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the Club. Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the Football Club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values.”

It’s extremely depressing to still have to be seeing incidents like this in 2021, with so much work clearly still needing to be done to deal with discrimination and bigotry in our society.