Xavi likely to make Tottenham star his first signing at Barcelona

Although his appointment is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected that former Barcelona great, Xavi Hernandez will shortly be unveiled as the new manager of the club.

Ever since Luis Enrique left the club, Barca have struggled to play anything like the way their supporters expect, with Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman all failing miserably in that regard.

The hope will surely be that Xavi can take things back to basics and bring back the style that the Catalan club have long been renowned for.

To that end, however, his first expected signing would be a huge surprise.

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur’s powerhouse midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele, is being targeted, one can only assume with a view to replacing Sergio Busquets in the longer term.

Barca do have problems all over the pitch at present, but one area where they are particularly lightweight is in the centre of midfield.

Ndombele would surely jump at the chance of being able to resurrect his career away from north London, and where better than at one of world football’s most storied clubs.

New Spurs manager, Antonio Conte, would need to accede to a loan move in the first instance, with a view to a potential permanent switch a little further down the line.