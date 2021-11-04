Zinedine Zidane rejects another offer as he “is waiting for the Manchester United job”

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is holding out for the Manchester United job despite also being approached by Newcastle.

The French tactician has been strongly linked with Man Utd after the team’s poor recent run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is now under huge pressure at Old Trafford.

Zidane would surely be an upgrade after the tremendous success he enjoyed in his time at Real Madrid, and it seems he’s keen on the prospect of replacing Solskjaer.

See below as the latest transfer news coming out of Spain suggests Zidane has turned down Newcastle because he only has eyes for the Red Devils or for the French national team…

United fans will surely hope some developments can finally happen soon, though it might take a defeat for Solskjaer in this weekend’s Manchester Derby to really force the board’s hand.

More Stories / Latest News
“He isn’t the right player” – Former Man United ace slams key Solskjaer decision
“Spurs will be Spurs” – Tottenham trolled after chaotic opening 45 minutes under Antonio Conte
Crowd trouble at Spurs as Vitesse fans try to climb into home section

The Norwegian tactician is a club legend at MUFC and that could help him continue to win favour with Old Trafford bosses.

Most fans, however, are losing patience with him and Zidane seems ideal to come in and lead this star-studded side, as he’d surely take Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to another level.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.