Zinedine Zidane rejects another offer as he “is waiting for the Manchester United job”

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is holding out for the Manchester United job despite also being approached by Newcastle.

The French tactician has been strongly linked with Man Utd after the team’s poor recent run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is now under huge pressure at Old Trafford.

Zidane would surely be an upgrade after the tremendous success he enjoyed in his time at Real Madrid, and it seems he’s keen on the prospect of replacing Solskjaer.

See below as the latest transfer news coming out of Spain suggests Zidane has turned down Newcastle because he only has eyes for the Red Devils or for the French national team…

United fans will surely hope some developments can finally happen soon, though it might take a defeat for Solskjaer in this weekend’s Manchester Derby to really force the board’s hand.

The Norwegian tactician is a club legend at MUFC and that could help him continue to win favour with Old Trafford bosses.

Most fans, however, are losing patience with him and Zidane seems ideal to come in and lead this star-studded side, as he’d surely take Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to another level.