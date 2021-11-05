If there’s one thing that Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn’t be concerning himself with at the moment, it is the notion of a coaching or managerial career.

The Portuguese is, apparently, keen to join Manchester United’s coaching staff say the Daily Star, though the club are not willing to offer him a role that he appears to crave.

Since making the switch from Juventus back to the Red Devils, Ronaldo has proved that he’s lost none of the touch and nous that made him one of the most feared in his position before signing for Real Madrid.

A stated desire to carry on playing into his 40s, per Forbes, is acknowledged, and frankly that should be his only focus at this point.

It’s not as if his playing career is even close to coming to an end either. Unless he succumbs to serious injury, there’s a strong likelihood that he’ll have a few seasons left in him yet.

Should United’s stance not change as he approaches the end of his playing days, only then should his thoughts turn to what comes next.

He has a lot to learn in that regard, with playing at the very highest level just one facet of the knowledge he’ll need to be as successful off the pitch as he is on it.