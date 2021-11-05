It’s news that’s unlikely to be greeted positively by Arsenal fans, even if their new signing, Takehiro Tomiyasu, has been a hit at the Gunners so far this season.

The 22-year-old has already made the right-back position his own, however, he might well have been wearing the colours of Arsenal’s north London rivals if the last deadline day had turned out differently.

“I thought I wasn’t able to join Arsenal,” he said to DAZN Japan, cited by Goal.

“I thought I was going to Spurs. On deadline day, the move broke down. Arsenal asked me to join them and I did immediately.”

Mikel Arteta will be thanking his lucky stars that the move did break down, because the youngster has been a revelation in the Spaniard’s system.

He’s provided a willing outlet down the right-hand channel and has been a consummate defensive presence when required.

So much so that in the short space of time he’s been under Arteta’s tutelage, he can now be considered a regular starter.

As Arsenal continue to go from strength to strength, Tomiyasu will almost certainly be a part of their continuing success.