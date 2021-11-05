Former Crystal Palace owner and now outspoken talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has never been backwards in coming forwards with an opinion.

So it didn’t take much for him to rip into Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, after the youngster once again refused to be considered for the England U21 set-up.

Gareth Southgate clearly feels that the youngster would be better served by playing for the youth side with a view to promotion later on, but that’s not something Hudson-Odoi agrees with.

Jordan believes that’s being more than a little foolish.