Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic leads the call-ups for the United States’ World Cup Qualifying fixtures

The United States finds itself in second place in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings. Still, the Americans know that they’ll need positive results with Panama and Canada right behind them.

Nonetheless, manager Gregg Berhalter will count on Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who missed the October window of fixtures as he announced the squad for this international window. Last week, the 23-year-old returned to group training and saw his first minutes with Chelsea this week in the Champions League during the win against Malmö.

Berhalter’s squad will have two difficult matches; one will be at home against Mexico as the two countries will renew their rivalry. Then the Americas will travel to Kingston, Jamaica, to face the Reggae Boyz that will see an injection of talent on their attack with West Ham United striker Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), and Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), and Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (DC United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), and Tim Weah (Lille)

The United States got the best of Mexico this summer, but it’s likely the two CONCACAF giants play to a draw. In Kingston, the Americans will be the favorites, but with Antonio and Bailey in the mix for Jamaica, they’ll have to focus a little more on defending but should come away with the win.