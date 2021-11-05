The pinnacle of any player’s football career is to get to play for their country.

Whether that be in friendlies, qualifying games or major tournaments, the chance to pull on the shirt from the land of your birth is extra special.

Not, however, it seems for three current England upstarts. Players who, frankly, should never be handed another opportunity again to wear the Three Lions with pride.

According to The Sun, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have turned their noses up at playing for England.

Gareth Southgate detailed that Greenwood noted back in September that he didn’t want to be considered for any remaining matches in 2021. Bellingham was reportedly ‘tired’ and Hudson-Odoi continues to snub the U21s, believing that he’s worth a shot in the senior team which is something Southgate clearly disagrees on.

This entitled sort of attitude has become all too common in the youth of today. Having the gall to ask not to be picked is astonishingly bad practice.

If any of the three are welcomed back into the fold with open arms, it will set a dangerous precedent for the future, when players will want to pick and choose what internationals they play in.

A disaster waiting to happen.