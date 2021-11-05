They played together on many occasions at Manchester United, and both Patrice Evra and Cristiano Ronaldo can hold their heads high knowing that they played the fullest part in being able to bring success to the Old Trafford outfit.

Friends on and off the pitch, the Frenchman has detailed the time he went to his former colleague’s house and ending up being fed up not just because Ronaldo wanted to do another training session at home, but because of the boring lunch being provided.

