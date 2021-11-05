Whilst Antonio Conte won’t necessarily be the new broom that sweeps clean at Tottenham Hotspur, it’s clear that the Italian will reshape the squad to some degree.

At present, Spurs look far from the winners that Conte would expect them to be, and to that end, a few incomings and outgoings in January appear likely.

One player that hasn’t featured regularly for the north Londoners for some time is midfielder, Harry Winks.

A central midfielder or defensive midfielder by trade, he’s still just 25 years of age and with his supposed prime years ahead of him.

MORE: Torres on Salah

Though it’s a given that Conte will wipe the slate clean for every player, former manager, Jose Mourinho, looks likely to test his resolve with a bid for Winks according to Corriere dello Sport.

Roma could certainly do with a player that possesses his qualities, for they are letting the opposition dictate in the midfield areas far too easily at present.

The defence are under siege in most games, and by stationing Winks just in front of his back four, Mourinho can stem the tide to a degree.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ray Parlour thinks Conte is right man for Tottenham job after ‘cheaper option’ Nuno Newcastle agree deal for Eddie Howe to become first manager of the new era England trio should never be allowed to wear the Three Lions shirt with pride again

It isn’t clear at this stage if Conte would accede to a switch, though Winks would surely jump at the chance to resurrect his career elsewhere before it stagnates.