After weeks of searching, it would appear that Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors at Newcastle have finally setting on the man to succeed Steve Bruce in the hot-seat.

With the greatest respect, it’s fair to say that Eddie Howe won’t have the Toon Army jumping up and down in celebration.

The style of football will be markedly different, and to that end, Howe will win some plaudits, but he’s not a big name and, as such, is unlikely to be able to persuade top-level stars to join the Magpies.

Further, going from Bournemouth to Newcastle is a jump up that Howe, for all of his tactical nous, will find difficult.

The south coast side are a minnow in comparison to the north east giants, and the expectations are therefore on a totally different level.

Not forgetting that fans of the Magpies will need Howe to hit the ground running immediately in order to propel them up the division and out of relegation trouble.

Fabrizio Romano has noted on Twitter that Antonio Conte and Erik ten Hag were considered ‘impossible’ targets.

That’s an odd statement indeed, given that everyone has been led to believe that money is no object for the world’s richest club.

Perhaps Howe is the stepping stone for the club as it looks to get back on its feet, and only in the future will they feel ready enough to employ some of the world’s best managers to take them to the promised land.

