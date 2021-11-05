Barcelona supporters can hopefully look forward to a brand new era at the club after it was confirmed that Xavi Hernandez will be returning as manager.

The former midfielder will be expected to transform the fortunes of a team that has stagnated whilst under Ronald Koeman’s tutelage.

Not only have then been relatively easy to play against, the team has had no coherent shape nor have they been playing in what might be considered the traditional Barcelona style.

Al-Sadd released a statement wishing Xavi well, and he’s certainly going to need it as he looks to restore the club to its former glory.