Still relatively unknown outside of the Spanish top-flight, Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is a real striking talent.

The Swede is just 22 years of age, but has already played 100 times for La Real. In many of those he has been decisive and he has all of the attributes to go on and be one of the best in his position for the Basques.

However, in a recent interview with The Independent, he’s hinted at a potential Premier League switch at some point in his career.

With that in mind, the movers and shakers at clubs in the English top-flight really need to start their courting process now.

Isak is only going to get better and better from this point onwards, and prior comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, including this one from BBC Sport, aren’t without foundation.

Not as demonstrable as his contemporary, Isak’s ‘quiet man’ act shouldn’t fool anyone. His star has been on the rise ever since he set foot on a pitch with AIK and then Borussia Dortmund.

He’s unlikely to come cheap but you get what you pay for, and with more than a decade left at the top level, Isak will almost certainly prove to be value for money for the Premier League club that manages to acquire him.