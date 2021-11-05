Video: Ray Parlour thinks Conte is right man for Tottenham job after ‘cheaper option’ Nuno

Tottenham FC
Posted by

The hire of Antonio Conte by Tottenham Hotspur would’ve no doubt been welcomed by the Spurs faithful, after an underwhelming couple of months when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge.

Conte is a big step up in quality for the north Londoners, and former Arsenal player turned talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, believes that the Italian could finally bring Spurs the silverware they crave.

MORE: Torres on Salah

However, he couldn’t resist having a dig at Daniel Levy by suggesting that the club had plumped for the ‘cheaper option’ in the first place with Nuno.

More Stories Antonio Conte daniel levy Nuno Espirito Santo Ray Parlour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.