The hire of Antonio Conte by Tottenham Hotspur would’ve no doubt been welcomed by the Spurs faithful, after an underwhelming couple of months when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge.

Conte is a big step up in quality for the north Londoners, and former Arsenal player turned talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, believes that the Italian could finally bring Spurs the silverware they crave.

However, he couldn’t resist having a dig at Daniel Levy by suggesting that the club had plumped for the ‘cheaper option’ in the first place with Nuno.