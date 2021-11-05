Things are getting better and better for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after one of the worst starts in their history, and much of their recent success is down to Emile Smith Rowe.

The youngster has blossomed in his role under the Spaniard and seems to be at the hub of everything good that the Gunners are doing at present.

It’s been enough for former Arsenal star and now talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, to pay him the ultimate compliment.

Though he’ll need to go some way to emulate Paul Merson, Parlour’s acknowledgement of the comparison between his former colleague and Smith Rowe shows the esteem that the latter is held in.