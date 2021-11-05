Video: Ray Parlour pays Emile Smith Rowe the ultimate compliment with comparison to Arsenal legend

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Things are getting better and better for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after one of the worst starts in their history, and much of their recent success is down to Emile Smith Rowe.

The youngster has blossomed in his role under the Spaniard and seems to be at the hub of everything good that the Gunners are doing at present.

It’s been enough for former Arsenal star and now talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, to pay him the ultimate compliment.

MORE: Torres on Salah

Though he’ll need to go some way to emulate Paul Merson, Parlour’s acknowledgement of the comparison between his former colleague and Smith Rowe shows the esteem that the latter is held in.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe Paul Merson Ray Parlour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.