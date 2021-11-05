Report: Brazilian giant latest club to express interest in Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani seems to be winding down his time with Manchester United. The 34-year-old striker is in a crowded forward group and could look elsewhere to find consistent playing time, leading him to return to South America.

According to Mercado da Bola, Brazilian giant Palmeiras is the latest club expressing interest in the Uruguay international. The South American club will see a new president, and one of their first moves will be bringing Cavani.

The report details that Palmeiras plans to begin discussions with Cavani in January and offer him a pre-contract since his deal with Manchester United expires in June. Palmeiras isn’t the only South American club that has expressed interest in the past as Boca Juniors dreams of landing the forward.

It will be interesting to see if Uruguay qualifies for the World Cup because that will determine Cavani’s future. Should La Celeste head to Qatar next year, the veteran striker might stick around in Europe but could be tempted to go to Brazil since it’s the best league outside of Europe.