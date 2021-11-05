Spurs and PSG interested in Inter Milan playmaker

Following the recent arrival of new manager Antonio Conte, Spurs are now expected to welcome several fresh faces over the course of the next few transfer windows.

One player who is understood to be high up on Conte’s wish-list is Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet TMW, who has suggested that Conte would like a reunion with the midfielder following the pair’s time at Inter Milan.

Spurs aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Croatian though – Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain are also big admirers. However, despite the Parisians’ interest in Brozovic, he is believed to be an alternative to first-choice midfielder Franck Kessie.

MORE: Spurs closing in on Kessie as Conte eyes three more incomings with four outgoings also expected

Brozovic is out of contract at Inter Milan next summer and if the midfielder cannot agree to an extension, he will be eligible to speak to clubs outside of Italy as early as January 2022.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

It goes without saying – following Conte’s appointment, it’s no surprise to see Spurs linked with a player their new manager used to coach.

Having played an integral role under Conte in the Nerazzurri’s title-winning campaign last season, Brozovic, who is clearly familiar with the Italian boss could prove to be a great addition to Spurs’ squad.

The fact the midfielder would cost very little considering his contract is set to expire in less than 12-months time, Brozovic’s impending availability is certain to catch Daniel Levy’s attention.