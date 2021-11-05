There never seems to be a week go by without there being one VAR controversy or another in the Premier League.

The officials at PGMOL finally appear to have got to grips with certain parts of the technology, but their decision making still leaves a lot to be desired.

Take the Aston Villa v West Ham game played recently.

Villa’s Kortney Hause blatantly elbowed Pablo Fornals in the face, and despite it being clearly picked up by VAR, it was decided that the action wasn’t worthy of a red card.

A challenge later in the move by Ezri Konsa was punished, however.

MORE: Torres on Salah

The fall-out from the Hause incident continues with Football Insider noting that many Premier League clubs have complained that the Villa man didn’t receive a straight red.

After a double VAR check, Kortney Hause escapes a red card but his defensive partner Ezri Konsa is sent off! ? Correct decision? ? pic.twitter.com/RcTgGFopCt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

Suggesting that VAR isn’t working because of incidents like that is only correct in the sense that it’s those who are operating it are at fault.

The technology itself appears to work just fine, it’s PGMOL’s finest that are not fit for purpose.

More Stories / Latest News Xavi and Barcelona have to cut their losses and let injury-hit Ousmane Dembele leave for Liverpool Photo: Al-Sadd confirm Xavi’s return to Barcelona with official statement Video: Jack Wilshere’s bizarre belief that West Ham’s David Moyes belongs in the same bracket as Jurgen Klopp

Sooner or later, it’s that which has to be addressed, with the Hause issue perhaps bringing that discussion forward.