As Mikel Arteta looks ahead to the weekend, he will know that the fixture against Watford doesn’t just represent the opportunity for another three points.

It’s also a chance for the Spaniard to reflect on his job so far, given that it will be his 100th game in the dugout.

Though the Gunners hierarchy have stuck by him, Arteta knows only too well what it’s like to be under pressure, and to that end, he had some sympathy for Nuno Espirito Santo after he was sacked by Arsenal’s north London rivals, Tottenham.

Nuno was quickly replaced by Antonio Conte, and Arteta believes that the Italian will raise the level of the league once again, as he looks to install Spurs as title favourites as quickly as possible.