(Video) Antonio Conte explains decision to sign 18-month Spurs contract

Newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has broken his silence on why he agreed to become the Londoner’s new boss after signing an 18-month long contract.

Conte’s appointment signalled an end to former manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s time in the Spurs dugout.

With the former Inter Milan manager now set for a Premier League reunion when his side takes on struggling Everton on Sunday, Conte, when asked by reporters why he agreed to become Spurs’ new manager, revealed why he agreed to sign an 18-month contract.

“I think my contract is not a problem,” Conte said. “18-months and we decided and the club, I understood also that the sacrifice that this club did for me.

“It’s ok but I think the best thing for us is to work together, with the players and the club.

“To understand that we can work together for a long time – I hope so.”