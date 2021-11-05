(Video) Chelsea fans will LOVE Thomas Tuchel’s reaction to possibility of managing Spurs

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s recent appointment of new manager Antonio Conte, rival boss Thomas Tuchel, who leads the Blue half of London, was asked for his thoughts on his enemies’ decision.

Having previously managed Chelsea and now taking over at Spurs, Conte has followed in the footsteps of Jose Mourinho.

However, speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday, Tuchel, when asked whether or not he could one day replicate Conte, simply laughed the question off.

