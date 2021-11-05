Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League match against West Ham United on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that striker Roberto Firmino is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Firmino picked up an injury to his hamstring during the Reds’ most recent Champions League game against Atletico Madrid earlier in the week.

After being subbed off in place of Sadio Mane, the Brazilian now faces a spell out of action.

MORE: Newcastle United edging closer to finalising new manager

Speaking recently to reporters, when asked about Firmino’s injury, Klopp said: “Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow.

“It’s a blow. But that’s how it is – we have known now for two or three days that it is a serious injury.

“Weeks still – I don’t know exactly but more than four which I would consider as a serious injury.

“We have to see – it’s Bobby and he’s a quick healer.”