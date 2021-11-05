(Video) Klopp hails ‘perfect’ Liverpool star ahead of 300th club appearance

Ahead of his side’s Premier League match against West Ham United on Sunday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for captain and midfield stalwart Jordan Henderson.

Henderson, who joined Liverpool in 2011 following a £16.2m move from Sunderland, is set to feature in his 300th game for the Reds on the weekend.

Since his arrival at Anfield a decade ago, the England international has featured in 406 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 85 goals, along the way.

MORE: Spurs closing in on Kessie as Conte eyes three more incomings with four outgoings also expected

Speaking recently to reporters, when asked about Henderson’s impact as his side’s captain, Klopp said: “I can say, after six years of working together, he was a perfect choice. […] He’s a perfect role model for a footballer.

“He’s a real leader and on top of that but really important for a leader is that you don’t want to have it only by yourself – you have to share it and that’s what the boys do.”