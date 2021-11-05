(Video) Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s eagerly-anticipated Manchester derby, City manager Pep Guardiola has broken his silence on Red Devils’ star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

At one point throughout the summer, Ronaldo appeared close to joining the Citizens in a transfer that had the potential to rock the footballing world.

Ronaldo’s reported move to the Blue half of Manchester fell through, paving the way for a dramatic return to his old stomping ground of Old Trafford.

MORE: (Video) Tuchel confirms defender set to miss Burnley clash through injury

With both United and City set to clash in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off, Guardiola, who spoke recently in a scheduled press conference, was asked for his thoughts on Ronaldo’s return.

“Normally I don’t talk about the players for another club,” Guardiola said. “So I am pretty sure Cristiano Ronaldo is happy being at United and United are happy to have him.”