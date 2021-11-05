(Video) Tuchel confirms defender set to miss Burnley clash through injury

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that attacking wing-back Marcos Alonso will not feature.

The Spanish defender picked up an injury late on during the Blues’ mid-week game against Malmo.

Unfortunately for Alonso, his recent injury is now expected to keep him out of action for at least the next game in his side’s busy schedule.

Speaking recently to reporters, when asked for an update on his squad’s condition, Tuchel said: “Unfortunately, Marcos Alonso and Mateo [Kovacic] is out still.

“So no news there and unfortunately Marcos Alonso injured himself in the very last minute during the Malmo match.

“He tried now to come out for training but the stress is too high on the ankle. It’s too painful.

“Nothing big, but too painful in the moment so he will not be in the squad for tomorrow.”