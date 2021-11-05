Life is like one big soap opera for Wanda Icardi, with seemingly not a day going by without some drama or another taking place.

Now apparently going through a divorce with Paris Saint-Germain striker, Mauro Icardi, his soon-to-be ex-wife has posted a photo on her Instagram stories of her with Maxi Lopez and their children, complete with a heart emoji.

It should be remembered that she was in a relationship with Lopez before conducting an affair with Icardi which saw the break-up of her time with the former.