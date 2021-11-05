Over the last year, David Moyes has proved beyond doubt that he still has what it takes to be a success as a top-flight manager.

After years in the relative wilderness thanks to appalling stints at Man United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, he finally found his mojo again at West Ham, and has the east Londoners now challenging on all fronts.

In the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, top of their Europa League group and fourth in the Premier League… things are looking up for the Hammers.

MORE: Torres on Salah

Perhaps that’s why Jack Wilshere believes that the Scot is in the same bracket as Jurgen Klopp.

Even taking into account just how well Moyes has done, that’s an odd statement indeed.