Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez leads the call-ups for Mexico for World Cup qualifying fixtures

The November FIFA international window is the toughest for the Mexico national team. It will see them face the other two contenders in the region, Canada and the United States.

Mexico leads the entire region through six matches with 14 points, but they’ll face their most challenging task of the qualifying round as they’ll play both of their fixtures on the road.

It is worth highlighting the absences of Gerardo Arteaga from Genk and Diego Lainez from Real Betis. The match against the United States will be on Friday, November 12, and against Canada, on Tuesday, November 16.

Here’s the entire list of the call-ups by Mexico led by Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez.

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota, Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera

Defenders: Néstor Araujo. Julio Domínguez, Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Luis Rodríguez, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jorge Sánchez and Johan Vásquez.

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Edson Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Angulo, Sebastián Córdova, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Orbelín Pineda and Carlos Rodríguez.

Forwards: Jesús Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano.

Jiménez hasn’t played against the United States since his scary injury, so he could be a factor after Mexico lost twice this summer to their rival. Meanwhile, the Wolves marksman did play against Canada in Mexico, but it was his first game returning to El Tri, so he could fare better in his second go around.