Most things that have happened at Barcelona over the past few months have been scarcely believable, though news of Xavi having to pay his own release clause if he wants to manage the club must surely come as a new low.

Al-Sadd announced earlier on Friday that the club had reached an agreement with Barcelona, and that the former midfielder would rejoin the Catalans with their blessing.

However, BT Sport cite reports in Spain as suggesting that the €5m release clause that must be paid will have to come out of Xavi’s pocket because the club can’t afford him under Spanish FFP rules.

It’s yet another embarrassing episode that will continue to make Barca the laughing stock of world football.

Josep Maria Bartomeu has a lot to answer for, however it’s current presidential incumbent, Joan Laporta, that is left tp pick up the pieces.

If nothing else, this current, lamentable, scenario shows just how badly the club was run under the previous administration.

