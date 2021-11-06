Chelsea are in action today against Burnley at Stamford Bridge looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea have not lost to Burnley since a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge in 2017 and since then have only failed to win on one occasion, keeping three clean sheets in the last three fixtures against them.

Clean sheets are something that have seemingly become second nature at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, with his side keeping more clean sheets than any other since his appointment.

A Chelsea win will see The Blues forge a five point lead ahead of the team in second, at least until Liverpool conclude their game against West Ham United on Sunday which could see the gap return to just three points ahead of the international break.

However, Burnley will not be pushovers. Sean Dyche is notorious at this point for having his Burnley team well drilled and tough to beat.

But despite that they still sit in the relegation zone with The Clarets picking up just one win so far this season, with that coming against Brentford last week.

Chelsea will need to play particular attention to Burnley summer signing Maxwel Cornet, who has scored four goals in five appearances in the Premier League this season.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Chelsea line up that sees Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante recalled to the starting xi.

Come on boys ? — John Terry (@John2606Terry) November 6, 2021

Wanted to see Ruben star but we move — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 6, 2021

Champions of Europe and we still have Barkley starting pic.twitter.com/RpLDDL4Jdd — The Biggest Club in London???? (@CFC1st) November 6, 2021

Why do we need Jorginho and Kante vs low block I really don’t understand RLC should have play — Roman empire ???? (@yeswekante7) November 6, 2021

Barkleys ahead of Ziyech in the pecking order now. Good lineup let's goo — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) November 6, 2021

How is Havertz playing he’s awful — Alfie? (@ZiyeshG) November 6, 2021

Another incoming 3 points!!

It doesn't matter who starts and who gets benched. All we need is 3 massive points. Up Chelsea ? — VAR ? (@Ziyechman) November 6, 2021

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT.