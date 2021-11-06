“Another 3 points incoming” – These Chelsea fans are confident ahead of Burnley clash

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are in action today against Burnley at Stamford Bridge looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea have not lost to Burnley since a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge in 2017 and since then have only failed to win on one occasion, keeping three clean sheets in the last three fixtures against them.

Clean sheets are something that have seemingly become second nature at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, with his side keeping more clean sheets than any other since his appointment.

A Chelsea win will see The Blues forge a five point lead ahead of the team in second, at least until Liverpool conclude their game against West Ham United on Sunday which could see the gap return to just three points ahead of the international break.

However, Burnley will not be pushovers. Sean Dyche is notorious at this point for having his Burnley team well drilled and tough to beat.

But despite that they still sit in the relegation zone with The Clarets picking up just one win so far this season, with that coming against Brentford last week.

Chelsea will need to play particular attention to Burnley summer signing Maxwel Cornet, who has scored four goals in five appearances in the Premier League this season.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Chelsea line up that sees Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante recalled to the starting xi.

More Stories / Latest News
‘We own United’ – These Man City fans are delighted by brilliant Manchester derby showing
‘Ole out please’ – These Man United fans have had enough after derby day embarrassment
(Video) Roy Keane is fed up of Manchester United and let’s his feelings be known

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

 

More Stories Maxwel Cornet N'Golo Kante Ross Barkley Sean Dyche Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.