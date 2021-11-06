Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez leads Uruguay call-ups for World Cup Qualifying fixtures

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The FIFA international window is this coming week, and one of the final South American nations to announce their call-ups was UruguayLa Celeste is staring at the possibility of missing the World Cup, so these two matches will be crucial. 

Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez leads the list of call-ups who hope to have a better November than October. Uruguay only had one point out of a possible nine last month, and should they have another repeat of that performance, they could say goodbye to the World Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid forward replaces Liverpool man on the Brazil national team for World Cup qualifiers
(Video) Antonio Conte explains decision to sign 18-month Spurs contract
(Video) Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby

Suárez’s teammate at Atlético Madrid, José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, from FC Barcelona and Damián Suárez and Mauro Arambarri, from Getafe are the other names that hope to lead the team to positive results.

In this international window, two marquee names missing from the squad are Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Nonetheless, Uruguay should be able to secure three of six points at least.

Uruguay will host Argentina, their most formidable opponent, this window, and it will be a fight to get a positive result. Then they’ll travel to Bolivia, where they’ll be the favorites but be playing in the altitude, so the three points won’t be a given.

More Stories Edinson Cavani federico valverde Luis Suarez Uruguay national team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.