Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez leads Uruguay call-ups for World Cup Qualifying fixtures

The FIFA international window is this coming week, and one of the final South American nations to announce their call-ups was Uruguay. La Celeste is staring at the possibility of missing the World Cup, so these two matches will be crucial.

Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez leads the list of call-ups who hope to have a better November than October. Uruguay only had one point out of a possible nine last month, and should they have another repeat of that performance, they could say goodbye to the World Cup.

Suárez’s teammate at Atlético Madrid, José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, from FC Barcelona and Damián Suárez and Mauro Arambarri, from Getafe are the other names that hope to lead the team to positive results.

In this international window, two marquee names missing from the squad are Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Nonetheless, Uruguay should be able to secure three of six points at least.

Uruguay will host Argentina, their most formidable opponent, this window, and it will be a fight to get a positive result. Then they’ll travel to Bolivia, where they’ll be the favorites but be playing in the altitude, so the three points won’t be a given.