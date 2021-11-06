Although they’ll not be expected to have a lot of money to spend in the January transfer market, Barcelona should still be active given that they need to strengthen in key positions.

One of those will be in the striking areas, given that Martin Braithwaite will only just be coming back to full fitness, Sergio Aguero is out indefinitely and Luuk de Jong isn’t thought to be a player that new coach, Xavi Hernandez, wants.

To that end, Sport are reporting that the situations of Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani and Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette are of interest.

Both are completely different in terms of their qualities, so much will depend on the style of play which Xavi intends to focus upon, which would then dictate which of the paid may be of more benefit.

There’s no suggestion that either of the Premier League giants would be willing to part with their players at this point either, though it would be very hard for either exponent to turn down the overtures of the La Liga giant.

Sport suggest that Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman remains on Barca’s radar too, albeit if he were to come at all, it wouldn’t be until the summer because of financial constraints.