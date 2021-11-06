Barely seven minutes had been played in the Manchester derby before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side went behind.

Eric Bailly, recalled to the home side so that the Norwegian could play five at the back, wildly swung at a Joao Cancelo cross and only succeeded in diverting it into his own net.

Worryingly for United, City had had the lion’s share of the possession in the opening exchanges, and a goal was always coming as a result.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport and Sky Sports