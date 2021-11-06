There never seems to be a week that goes by without a drama attaching itself to Manchester United star, Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winning midfielder is a supremely talented exponent of the beautiful game, but the baggage that appears to come with him is enough to make any prospective employer baulk.

According to the Daily Mail, even the Red Devils themselves decided against offering the player a new contract back in 2019, when, it’s been suggested, the player approached his paymasters with the idea to renew.

The revelations clearly put a new angle on things as far as the player’s commitment to the club is concerned.

It would appear that Pogba’s camp believe that someone inside the club is briefing the media that the Frenchman is refusing to renew, when apparently the opposite is true.

Depending on which sources you believe, the Frenchman is either a divisive presence in the dressing room, or one of the leaders within it.

His performances on the pitch for United would certainly suggest the latter, because he remains one of the only players capable of elevating his level to somewhere approaching and exceeding respectability for an outfit as storied as the Old Trafford giants.

Clearly, the current situation does neither player or club any favours whatsoever, and with Pogba able to talk to other clubs from January, a free transfer elsewhere next summer is looking the most likely scenario.