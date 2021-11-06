After being hammered 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford recently, another big reverse at home to local rivals, Manchester City, might well spell the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

The Norwegian has plumped for a defensive set-up again for the test against Pep Guardiola’s side, and given how easy it was for the Reds to unpick, there’s every chance that the Citizens will have rich pickings in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Harry Maguire leads the side again, despite being culpable for at least two goals against Liverpool, and as has been the case all season, there’s no starting places for Donny van de Beek or Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer does have a reasonably good record against Pep Guardiola, having won more than he’s lost against the Catalan, per transfermarkt.

However, the form that United are in at present means that it will take a monumental performance from the hosts to emerge victorious.

Some United fans have already conceded the game to their opponents on social media.

Sancho, Rashford and Beek on the bench. Advantage City — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) November 6, 2021

This coach ???? lindelof starts after one training section. City are happy if you sit back. Chelsea with all the defense couldn’t handle them. We might be annihilated today ? — Jite (@johnwill175) November 6, 2021

donny should have started — Gabs (@manaaaalll17) November 6, 2021

Back five with McFred again pic.twitter.com/YtHfuDmB0F — Yahya (@UtdYahz) November 6, 2021