‘Easy 7-0 win’ – These Manchester City fans are super confident of a big win at Man United

Manchester City
Posted by

Saturday lunchtime sees a very intriguing Manchester derby taking place at Old Trafford.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can continue with his decent record against Pep Guardiola, then only goal difference will separate the two teams at close of play.

Should Man City emerge victorious from enemy territory, they’ll move to within two points of the top of the Premier League table, at least temporarily. Not to mention that there will be bragging rights at stake too.

After such a horrendous performance against Liverpool, the hosts will be hoping for a marked improvement, however, if they set out to play football against City, the visitors will pick them off in the same way the Reds did.

Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling can’t get a start for love nor money, but Guardiola can still name the strongest of XIs, a luxury that isn’t afforded to Solskjaer.

It’s an attacking XI but one that appears to be defensively solid too. Given that United are expected to play a five-man defence, any attacking from the hosts is likely to be the ‘feeding on scraps’ variety.

Man City fans certainly believe it’s going to be an easy afternoon’s work.

