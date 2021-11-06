It’s already been almost a year since Diego Maradona passed away aged just 60.

The former Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys star undoubtedly enjoyed the highlight of his career whilst with the Serie A giants, taking them to their only two top-flight titles to date.

As a tribute to their greatest-ever player, Napoli stars will wear the ‘Maradona game’ shirts for their three Serie A games during November against Verona (Sunday, November 7), Inter (November 21) and Lazio (November 28).