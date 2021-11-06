When it comes to turning down the biggest managerial jobs, Eddie Howe has got form.

A virtual shoo-in for the top job at Celtic, the former Bournemouth tactician decided that the job wasn’t for him.

Having virtually shaken hands on the Newcastle manager’s role, stepping into Steve Bruce’s shoes appears to be too big a responsibility for him too.

According to the Mirror, Howe is on the verge of turning the job down as he hasn’t been able to agree a deal for his backroom staff.

That sounds like an almightily convenient excuse and should he follow through, it would leave the Magpies in disarray.

Since sacking Bruce, Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors have found it increasingly difficult to bring in a big name to re-energise the team and the supporters at St. James’ Park.

Howe isn’t in the elite bracket, but his brand of football is markedly more aesthetically pleasing than the fare which Bruce’s teams produced, and that’s a start.

However, if someone who’s been out of football for over a year is going to baulk at one of the highest profile jobs in the Premier League, what hope is there for a club who appear destined for a drop down into the Championship if they can’t right the ship soonest.