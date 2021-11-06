It was, as expected, a terrible afternoon’s work from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side against rivals City in the Manchester derby.

Even setting up with a back five to stem the flow from Pep Guardiola’s side proved to be the wrong decision.

If it weren’t for David de Gea in the United goal, City would’ve been four or five up before the break.

As it was, two regrettable goals from the host’s point of view – an Eric Bailly own goal and Bernardo Silva’s right on half-time as the United defence stood still – meant that there was a slight possibility something could be salvaged in the second half.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

The reality had already dawned by then for United’s long-suffering supporters, however.

Even with Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho up front, the Red Devils were toothless as an attacking force.

The boos that rang out at Old Trafford told their own story, and at the final whistle, United’s fans took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Ole out please we are tired enough if you can’t beat Atalanta how you can beat man city Chelsea Liverpool arsenal Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/heuk9gFIHA — Iraguha Felicien (@IraguhaFelicie3) November 6, 2021

The only change needed is #OleOut — ormalycha (@BberryQueenB) November 6, 2021

If Ole doesn’t get sacked after this then I honestly give up — ™? (@MLAnthonyy) November 6, 2021

Man Utd have had more shots on target against their own keeper than against Man City’s. Says a lot — Lally Naugaza (@lallynaugaza07) November 6, 2021