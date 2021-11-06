Sometimes, the best protests are those that are either silent or make a point without making a scene. Less is more if you will.

Rayo Vallecano’s women’s team certainly got the attention of everyone on Saturday morning after refusing to play the first 30 seconds of their match against Real Madrid.

Kick-off was taken and the ball stopped by a Rayo player, before carrying on again 30 seconds later.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

It’s believed the protest was aimed at the club, for the lack of proper facilities available to the team including, crucially, a qualified medic.