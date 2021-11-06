Real Madrid forward replaces Liverpool man on the Brazil national team for World Cup qualifiers

One of the surprise omissions from the Brazil national team’s call-ups was Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. Nonetheless, it seems as though he will be playing for the Seleção.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced that the 21-year-old is replacing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino on the squad for this international window. The Reds marksman is out with an injury, and so Vinicius gets the nod.

Vini Jr. might not see much playing time despite the call-up as manager Tite has preferred to start Leeds United’s Raphinha and Ajax’s Antony on the opposite side of Neymar on the wing.

Nonetheless, perhaps his excellent form with Real Madrid might see him earn some playing time in their two matches against Colombia and Argentina.

Brazil sits comfortably atop the standings. These matches now aren’t about qualifying; it’s more about Tite seeing who he can trust heading into the FIFA World Cup next year as it will mark 20 years since the South American nation has won a World Cup.

As a result, there will be pressure on Tite, and Vini Jr. will need to use this month’s to show he can be trusted when the pressure is on next year.