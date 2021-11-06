It’s a very long way back for Manchester United in the derby after Bernardo Silva extended Manchester City’s lead right on half-time.

The hosts were indebted to David de Gea for keeping the scoreline so respectable, the Spaniard saving three chances that could’ve seen City out of sight before the break.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

There appeared little danger when Joao Cancelo, creator of the first goal, bent in another cross. However, United’s defence just stood still and allowed Silva to creep in at the far post.

? “A bizarre goal…” Cancelo lifts what looks like a hopeful ball into the Man Utd penalty area and Maguire and Shaw switch off as Silva steals in at the far post to poke the ball home ? ? Watch live on Sky Sports PL

? #MUNMCI blog ? https://t.co/umdg3ueH0l pic.twitter.com/bN6B6Uovb4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2021

Pictures from Canal+ Sport and Sky Sports