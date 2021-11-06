Video: Bernardo Silva extends Man City’s lead at Man United on the stroke of half-time

It’s a very long way back for Manchester United in the derby after Bernardo Silva extended Manchester City’s lead right on half-time.

The hosts were indebted to David de Gea for keeping the scoreline so respectable, the Spaniard saving three chances that could’ve seen City out of sight before the break.

There appeared little danger when Joao Cancelo, creator of the first goal, bent in another cross. However, United’s defence just stood still and allowed Silva to creep in at the far post.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport and Sky Sports

