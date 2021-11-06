Manchester United are currently 2-0 at home against Manchester City.

Today’s Manchester Derby sees United playing as the second best of the two teams so far, and one player in particular can be highlighted to show this.

United central midfielder Fred was the only player to be dribbled past in the opening 10 minutes, but it wasn’t just the once.

Fred was dribbled past a total of four times in the opening 10 minutes of the game, really showing why some United fans have called for the signing of a proper defensive midfielder in order to ease the pressure United often face as a result of their lacklustre defensive midfield options.

Fred was the only player on the pitch to be dribbled past in the opening 10 minutes at Old Trafford: ? 02' (Bernardo Silva)

? 08' (Kyle Walker)

? 10' (Bernardo Silva)

? 10' (Bernardo Silva) It happened four times. ? — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 6, 2021

Bernardo Silva, who has been in very impressive so far this season with two goals and an assist, dribbled past the Brazilian three out of the four times. But what’s more is that two of Silva’s dribbles came in the same minute. Silva also doubled City’s lead right at the end of the half.

Man City right-back Kyle Walker was the other player to dribble past Fred in the opening exchanges.

If United can turnaround the current situation then they will draw level on points with Manchester City, something that could be vital for the season ahead.

However, defeat for United will see City move six points clear of their local rivals.