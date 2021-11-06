Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been seen on video reacting angrily at half time of the Manchester Derby.

De Gea, who made an error for City’s second goal right at the end of the half, can be seen to be visibly angry about his mistake, slapping the top of the Old Trafford tunnel as he walks down it for half time.

However, despite his error partly caused by a poor decision from Luke Shaw to not clear Joao Cancelo’s cross, De Gea kept the score down for his side. City could have very easily had three or more goals by the end of the half but the Spanish shot stopper managed to keep the game somewhat competitive.

You can see the full video below

With defeat today United are now six points adrift of Manchester City in second and thanks to other results this weekend could now drop down to ninth place.