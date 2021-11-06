It’s likely to have been one of the easiest Manchester derbies that most of the Man City players will ever play in.

Across the entire 90 minutes, they only allowed Man United four touches in their box, and that’s despite being the away side.

Pep Guardiola was clearly satisfied with the manner of the victory and even noted that he never analyses his opponents, preferring to concentrate on his own side’s game.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

When asked whether City were the best team in Manchester, Pep was unusually coy, preferring to acknowledge that United fans would probably think the same of their team.

He did reiterate how proud he was of his players, however, particularly after six seasons together.